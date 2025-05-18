Health Minister departs for Switzerland

May 18, 2025   12:27 pm

Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa has departed for Switzerland this morning (18).

He is scheduled to participate in the 78th Annual World Health Assembly organized by the World Health Organization (WHO) while in Switzerland.

This assembly is scheduled to take place in Geneva, Switzerland from tomorrow (19) until May 27, under the theme “One World for Health”.

Health ministers from all WHO member countries are expected to participate in this year’s assembly.

Additionally, over fifteen thousand government officials representing the health sectors of various countries are also expected to attend the event.

A broad dialogue is planned with the participation of all delegations, where proposals, ideas, and research data will be presented to formulate the necessary policies and decisions aimed at improving global health standards over the next year. Planning for future actions will also take place accordingly.

Representing Sri Lanka at the assembly, in addition to the Minister of Health and Mass Media, are the Secretary to the Ministry, Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Sri Lanka’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Himali Arunatilaka and the First Secretary to the UN Mission in Geneva, Nishanthini Victor, along with a group of officials.

