Four teams from the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) and the Narahenpita Police are examining CCTV footage in relation to the shooting of the vehicle of former Executive Director of the National Lotteries Board (NLB), Thusitha Halloluwa in Narahenpita last night (17).

CCTV footage is being reviewed following the commencement of investigations by the four teams after the vehicle of Thusitha Halloluwa was shot at, Police Spokesman Senior Superintendent of Police Buddhika Manatunga said.

Two unidentified men on a motorcycle reportedly opened fire at a vehicle carrying the former Executive Director of the National Lotteries Board (NLB), Thusitha Halloluwa, and his lawyer at Dabare Mawatha in Narahenpita yesterday.

No casualties or injuries were reported from the shooting incident, according to the police.

However, it was later revealed that Halloluwa was assaulted and was subsequently admitted to hospital with injuries.

Additionally, a file belonging to Halloluwa was allegedly stolen during or immediately after the incident, police said.

The police media spokesperson confirmed that the assailants fled the scene following the shooting.

Investigations into the incident were handed over to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) on the instructions of the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasuriya.