Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement to mark 16 years since war victory

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has issued a special statement to mark the 16th year anniversary since the defeat of LTTE terrorism that plagued Sri Lanka for over three decades.

Former President and Commander-in-Chief at the time Mahinda Rajapaksa, in his statement stated that his only prayer is that even on a day he is no longer alive, the motherland of all Sri Lankans remains a free and sovereign state under one Lion Flag.

Full statement by former President Mahinda Rajapaksa:

“As you already know, our motherland has finally been fully liberated from separatist terrorist occupation. From now on, every inch of the land in Sri Lanka will be governed only by laws passed by this sovereign Parliament...”

I can never forget the above declaration made on May 19, 2009, during the opening speech of the fourth session of Parliament, representing the victorious people and delivering it as their President and Commander-in-Chief of a united and proud nation under the Lion Flag.

The complete eradication of one of the world’s most barbaric and brutal terrorist groups and the formation of a nation where every citizen could live freely, safely, and with equal rights across every inch of this land was a dream long envisioned by all of us. It was also a personal dream of mine as a people’s leader.

When I won the Presidential Election in 2005, the LTTE terrorists had already established administrative centers in the North and East in preparation for a separate state.

They had taken control of one-third of our motherland along with part of its coastline.

They terrorized our own Tamil-speaking people in the North, taking them hostage, extorting, taxing them unjustly, and forcefully recruiting young men, women, and even schoolchildren into their ranks. Their attacks targeted economic hubs, religious sites, political leaders, and civilians across the country.

In the end, they even blocked irrigation water that quenched the people’s thirst and nourished thousands of acres of farmland—displaying the cruel extent of their extremism. They aimed to draw a new map of Sri Lanka in blood, shedding the lives of innocent Sri Lankans in the land of their birth.

At a time when even the world’s superpowers were gripped by fear of terrorism, I made the decision to stand up to the LTTE. It was a humanitarian mission. From the gun that was used to assassinate Jaffna Mayor Alfred Duraiappah in 1975 to the last desperate escape attempts in Puthumathalan, the LTTE had pointed their weapons only at innocent Sri Lankans.

We rescued them. We gave them a free country. What we fought was not a war against Tamil people. From Dondra Head to Point Pedro, all people in this land are our people. They are my people. Our objective was to protect the lives of all civilians in this country.

Our heroic soldiers fought not only with weapons in hand but also with a burden on their shoulders to uphold human rights and compassion in their hearts. As the Commander-in-Chief of the world’s most humane military, even 16 years later, I continue to battle politically on behalf of those troops.

The recent unveiling of a so-called “Tamil genocide memorial” in Brampton, Canada, depicting an Eelam map, is an unfortunate reminder that even now, dark shadows of terrorism still persist.

At that event, the Mayor of Brampton made a baseless and serious allegation that thousands of Tamils were killed by the Sri Lankan government. As the then Head of State and Commander-in-Chief, I strongly reject these unfounded accusations.

At a time when Tamil civilians were being used as human shields and turned into human bombs by the LTTE, Sri Lanka’s tri-forces launched a campaign that saved them—proving to the world that our military is one of the most professional and disciplined militaries. I believe that the Tamil people whose lives were saved on that day will attest to this with clear conscience.

Even amidst exploding landmines, bullets raining down, chemical attacks, and artillery shelling, our brave war heroes fought for equal rights for all—free of racism. I emphatically state that this courageous and heroic military never committed any war crimes or human rights violations.

It was the same organization that the FBI in the United States officially designated in 2008 as the world’s most dangerous terrorist organization that was defeated by the Sri Lankan military.

Fighting is not foreign to us. Yet, we have self-discipline in battle. We know exactly what and whom we fight with. This is the land where great kings like Dutugemunu, Valagamba, Dhatusena, and Vijayabahu defeated foreign invaders and affirmed victory. This is the land where patriots battled colonial powers like the Portuguese, Dutch, and British. Where generations of monks and heroes like Keppetipola and Veera Puran Appu rose against imperialism.

It is also the country that ended a brutal 30-year war, sacrificing the lives of thousands of brave war heroes to preserve its sovereignty. I bow down in gratitude to this sacred and free motherland that was safeguarded by the blood of those heroic sons.

Even after I am gone, my only prayer is that our motherland forever remains a free and sovereign nation under one Lion Flag!

On behalf of such a unitary state, I solemnly remember and honor the brave sons and daughters of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, and Civil Defense Forces, who fought on the battlefield 16 years ago, shedding blood, limbs, and even their last breath. I also respectfully recall the then-serving Defense Secretary, Chiefs of Staff, Commanders of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, the IGP, and all officials who led that victorious campaign.

I humbly remember the parents who gave their children to the battlefield, the wives and husbands who made immense sacrifices, and all Sri Lankans who patiently bore and supported us amidst complex political, economic, and social challenges.

I have seen with my own eyes the mothers and fathers who search for the name of their fallen child on the War Hero memorial wall, eyes full of sorrow. I believe that a soldier in uniform, the pride of our motherland, never truly dies.

Mahinda Rajapaksa

Fifth Executive President of Sri Lanka