UK Foreign Office in contact with SL authorities following arrest of British woman with narcotics

May 18, 2025   03:34 pm

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) of the United Kingdom is reportedly in contact with local authorities following the arrest of a 21-year-old British national for the possession of narcotics on May 12.

A large consignment of Kush cannabis, illegally brought into Sri Lanka by a British national who arrived from Bangkok, Thailand, was seized by Sri Lanka Customs.

According to Customs officials, the total weight of the confiscated narcotics is 46 kilograms, with an estimated street value of approximately Rs. 460 million.

The suspect, along with the seized consignment, was handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigation.

This is considered one of the largest hauls of Kush cannabis detected in Sri Lanka in recent times, according to Sri Lanka Customs.

According to Daily Mail UK, the FCDO is supporting the British woman who has been arrested in Sri Lanka and is in contact with her family and the authorities.

The Foreign Office in the UK confirmed that it is in contact with the 21-year-old woman from south London who was arrested after arriving from a flight from Bangkok, Thailand.

