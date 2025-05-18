Sri Lanka looks to deepen ties with China in energy sector: Minister

Minister of Energy Kumara Jayakody has reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s commitment to expanding the energy partnership with China, describing China as a “close friend” and outlining ambitious plans for collaboration across petroleum and renewable energy projects.

In an interview with Xinhua, Minister Jayakody emphasized Sri Lanka’s eagerness to accelerate key energy projects in cooperation with Chinese partners. “We have a refinery project in Hambantota, and we are in a hurry to start this project,” he said.

“Not only in petroleum, but we also want to start some projects in the electricity sector, especially in using solar and wind power. We are very likely to call for the support of China in these sectors,” Minister Jayakody noted.

The Energy Minister has also highlighted that Sri Lanka is particularly interested in leveraging China’s advancements in battery storage technology to improve the reliability and sustainability of its electricity sector.

“We like to have those partnerships to develop these areas,” he said, pointing to a broader vision of modernizing the nation’s energy infrastructure with Chinese expertise.

The minister’s remarks came as Chinese state-owned energy giant Sinopec marked its first “Clean Sri Lanka” Open Day at a newly upgraded filling station. The event was attended by senior government officials, the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong, and community leaders.

Source: Xinhua

-Agencies