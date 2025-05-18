Heavy showers above 100mm expected in parts of the island

Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in the Galle, Matara, Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts due to the impact of the South-West monsoon conditions, the Department of Meteorology has warned.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western, Central and Northern provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts, the Met Department added.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of about 30-40kmph can be expected at times over the North-western, North-central, Northern and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.