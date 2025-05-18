Over 15% Sri Lankans lost their jobs due to economic crisis, new data suggests

May 18, 2025   05:23 pm

A total of 15.1% of Sri Lankans lost their jobs due to the impact of the economic crisis in 2023, according to the Department of Census and Statistics.

The data from the Department also indicated a higher percentage of males lost either their main and/or secondary jobs due to the economic crisis compared to females.

Meanwhile, the Census Department highlighted that during this period, 60.5% of households in the country experienced a decrease in their monthly income.

These findings were revealed in the final report of the Household Survey conducted by the Department of Census and Statistics regarding the impact of the 2023 economic crisis.

According to the report, 91.1% of households experienced an increase in their average monthly expenses while 5.3% of households’ expenditures remained unchanged.

Due to the economic crisis, 22% of the households in the country fell into debt, and 7% of the population did not receive proper healthcare treatment, the report by the Department of Census and Statistics revealed further.

