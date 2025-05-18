Building fire kills 17, injures others in southern India

May 18, 2025   09:56 pm

At least 17 people were killed and several injured in a fire that broke out at a building near the historic Charminar monument in Hyderabad city, southern India, officials said Sunday.

Several people were found unconscious and rushed to various hospitals, according to local media. They said the building housed a jewelry store at ground level and residential space above.

“The accident happened due to a short circuit and many people have died,” federal minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader G Kishan Reddy told reporters at the site of the accident.

Director general of Telangana fire services Y Nagi Reddy told reporters that 21 people were in the three-story building when the fire started on the ground floor early on Sunday.

“Seventeen people, who were shifted to the hospital in an unconscious state, could not survive. The staircase was very narrow, which made escape difficult. There was only one exit, and the fire had blocked it,” he said.

The fire was brought under control.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial compensation for the victims’ families and said in a post on X that he was “deeply anguished by the loss of lives.”

Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents.


Source: AP
--Agencies

