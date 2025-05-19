Thai national arrested with Kush worth Rs. 79 mn at BIA

A foreign national has been arrested at the arrival terminal of Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake early this morning (19) by officers of the Customs Narcotics Control Unit for smuggling Kush cannabis, estimated to be worth around Rs. 79 million.

The suspect, a 21-year-old Thai national, had purchased the Kush cannabis in Thailand, had traveled to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and then arrived at BIA on Malaysia Airlines flight MH-179 at 12 midnight in an attempt to distract the attention of customs officers.

Officers from the Customs Narcotics Control Unit have arrested him when he was found in possession of a total of 7 kilograms and 910 grams of Kush cannabis, concealed in several packets containing sweets in his luggage.

The suspect and the stock of Kush cannabis have been handed over to the BIA Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigation.