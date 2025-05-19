Thai national arrested with Kush worth Rs. 79 mn at BIA

Thai national arrested with Kush worth Rs. 79 mn at BIA

May 19, 2025   07:11 am

A foreign national has been arrested at the arrival terminal of Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake early this morning (19) by officers of the Customs Narcotics Control Unit for smuggling Kush cannabis, estimated to be worth around Rs. 79 million.

The suspect, a 21-year-old Thai national, had purchased the Kush cannabis in Thailand, had traveled to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and then arrived at BIA on Malaysia Airlines flight MH-179 at 12 midnight in an attempt to distract the attention of customs officers.

Officers from the Customs Narcotics Control Unit have arrested him when he was found in possession of a total of 7 kilograms and 910 grams of Kush cannabis, concealed in several packets containing sweets in his luggage.

The suspect and the stock of Kush cannabis have been handed over to the BIA Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Must not let anyone initiate another war'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Must not let anyone initiate another war'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Must not let anyone initiate another war'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement to mark 16 years since war victory (English)

Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement to mark 16 years since war victory (English)

Sri Lanka expecting 200,000 monthly off-season tourist arrivals  Deputy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka expecting 200,000 monthly off-season tourist arrivals  Deputy Minister (English)

Commemoration ceremonies for war victims held in several areas across Sri Lanka (English)

Commemoration ceremonies for war victims held in several areas across Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

CEB proposes 18.3% electricity tariff hike for JuneDec 2025 (English)

CEB proposes 18.3% electricity tariff hike for JuneDec 2025 (English)

'Will exert maximum effort to establish power in LG councils' - Opposition Leader (English)

'Will exert maximum effort to establish power in LG councils' - Opposition Leader (English)