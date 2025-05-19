BASL expresses concern over social media posts targeting judicial officers

BASL expresses concern over social media posts targeting judicial officers

May 19, 2025   08:31 am

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has expressed deep concern about several online media posts, including those on social media that are targeting judicial officers.

In a statement issued on Sunday (18), the BASL emphasized that it has observed these posts being shared and commented upon by members of the public in a manner detrimental to the judicial officers concerned and the system of administration of justice.

“In view of the pivotal role played by members of the judiciary in the dispensation of justice and the paramount requirement to ensure and safeguard the independence of the judiciary, the law provides specific processes and procedures for scrutiny of judicial conduct,” the statement added.

The BASL further stated that it is particularly concerned by recent content on certain online and social media platforms that have published images of judicial officers and speculated on the facts of an inquiry without any substantiated basis. 

This has resulted in widespread public speculation on matters that are sub judice and subject to the jurisdiction of the relevant constitutional authority, it said, adding that such conduct contributes to a culture of trial by media, which is both unethical and detrimental to the fair administration of justice.

“The presumption of innocence is a cornerstone of our legal system and must be upheld at all times. Legal professionals and the public alike are urged to refrain from making statements, sharing opinions, or engaging in any conduct that could prejudice inquiries or lead to undue public pressure on the process.”

The BASL also emphasized that, due to the nature of their office, judicial officers are not in a position to respond public allegations outside the lawful forums available to them.

“In light of the above, the BASL calls for responsible discourse, respect for due process, and the preservation of dignity when commenting on the conduct of judicial officers.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Must not let anyone initiate another war'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Must not let anyone initiate another war'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Must not let anyone initiate another war'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement to mark 16 years since war victory (English)

Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement to mark 16 years since war victory (English)

Sri Lanka expecting 200,000 monthly off-season tourist arrivals  Deputy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka expecting 200,000 monthly off-season tourist arrivals  Deputy Minister (English)

Commemoration ceremonies for war victims held in several areas across Sri Lanka (English)

Commemoration ceremonies for war victims held in several areas across Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

CEB proposes 18.3% electricity tariff hike for JuneDec 2025 (English)

CEB proposes 18.3% electricity tariff hike for JuneDec 2025 (English)

'Will exert maximum effort to establish power in LG councils' - Opposition Leader (English)

'Will exert maximum effort to establish power in LG councils' - Opposition Leader (English)