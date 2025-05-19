BASL expresses concern over social media posts targeting judicial officers

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has expressed deep concern about several online media posts, including those on social media that are targeting judicial officers.

In a statement issued on Sunday (18), the BASL emphasized that it has observed these posts being shared and commented upon by members of the public in a manner detrimental to the judicial officers concerned and the system of administration of justice.

“In view of the pivotal role played by members of the judiciary in the dispensation of justice and the paramount requirement to ensure and safeguard the independence of the judiciary, the law provides specific processes and procedures for scrutiny of judicial conduct,” the statement added.

The BASL further stated that it is particularly concerned by recent content on certain online and social media platforms that have published images of judicial officers and speculated on the facts of an inquiry without any substantiated basis.

This has resulted in widespread public speculation on matters that are sub judice and subject to the jurisdiction of the relevant constitutional authority, it said, adding that such conduct contributes to a culture of trial by media, which is both unethical and detrimental to the fair administration of justice.

“The presumption of innocence is a cornerstone of our legal system and must be upheld at all times. Legal professionals and the public alike are urged to refrain from making statements, sharing opinions, or engaging in any conduct that could prejudice inquiries or lead to undue public pressure on the process.”

The BASL also emphasized that, due to the nature of their office, judicial officers are not in a position to respond public allegations outside the lawful forums available to them.

“In light of the above, the BASL calls for responsible discourse, respect for due process, and the preservation of dignity when commenting on the conduct of judicial officers.”