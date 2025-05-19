Deshabandu to appear before inquiry committee today

Deshabandu to appear before inquiry committee today

May 19, 2025   08:33 am

The inquiry committee, appointed to investigate and report on allegations of misconduct and serious abuse of office against Suspended Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon, is scheduled to commence its investigation today (May 19).

According to the Parliament Secretariat, Tennakoon is scheduled to appear before the committee at 2.00 p.m. today in Committee Room No. 8 of Parliament.

The investigative committee has conducted preliminary inquiries over the past few weeks at Parliament. 

Accordingly, it had earlier issued a formal notice to Suspended IGP Tennakoon, summoning him to appear before the committee. This will be Tennakoon’s first appearance before the committee.

On May 15, the committee convened in Parliament, where further discussions were held regarding the structure and progress of the investigation.

The committee, chaired by Supreme Court Justice P.P. Surasena, includes Justice W.M.N.P. Iddawala and the Chairman of the National Police Commission (Ex-officio), Mr. E.W.M. Lalith Ekanayake.

