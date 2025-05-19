War Heroes Day Ceremony to take place in Battaramulla under Presidents patronage

May 19, 2025   09:13 am

All arrangements have been finalized for the National War Heroes’ Day celebrations, which will commemorate the 16th anniversary of the victory that ended the brutal terrorism which afflicted the country for over three decades.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place in front of the War Heroes Memorial in Battaramulla from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. today, under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda and Marshal of the Air Force Roshan Gunathilaka, who led the tri-forces in bringing an end to terrorism, are also expected to attend the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Police have announced that a special traffic plan will be in place in the area surrounding the Parliament in Battaramulla from 4:00 p.m. today, in view of the National War Heroes’ Commemoration Ceremony.

Although there will be no road closures, traffic along the Parliament Road—from the Polduwa Junction to the Kianyam Junction via Jayanthipura—may be restricted in the event of congestion in the area.

As alternative routes, vehicles leaving Colombo can proceed from the Polduwa Junction to the Battaramulla Junction, and then from the Palam Thuna Junction to the Kianyam Junction.

Vehicles entering Colombo may use the route from the Palam Thuna Junction to the Battaramulla Junction, and then proceed from the Polduwa Junction towards Colombo.

