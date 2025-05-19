Pause in India-Pakistan hostilities to continue

Pause in India-Pakistan hostilities to continue

May 19, 2025   09:36 am

The cessation of hostilities agreed upon by India and Pakistan on May 12 will continue, according to a statement by the Indian Army.

In the backdrop of repeated assertions by Pakistan that the understanding to “stop all firing and military action on land, in the air and sea” ends on May 18, the Indian Army has said there was “no expiry date” to it.

“No Director General of Military Operations [DGMO] talks are scheduled today. As far as continuation of break in hostilities, as decided in DGMOs’ interaction of May 12, there is no expiry date to it,” the Army said in a statement.

On May 15, the Indian Army said both sides agreed to continue the stoppage of all firing that came into effect from 5 p.m. on May 10 and continue the “confidence building measures” to reduce the alertness level. It is also not clear as to what the confidence building measures are.

This came after Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar informed Parliament that they had “military-to-military communications” on last Wednesday and Thursday and the ceasefire was till May 18.

Following the military confrontation over four days following India’s strikes on nine terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on the night of May 6-7, the two DGMOs on May 10 spoke, and an understanding was reached to “stop all firing and military action on land, in the air and sea” that came into effect from 5 p.m. on May 10.

The four days saw hundreds of drones fired by Pakistan, in waves, as well as unmanned combat aerial vehicles and missiles, most of which were shot down in addition to heavy shelling along the Line of Control. Pakistan resorted to firing and drones were sighted within three hours of the understanding coming into effect on May 10. The situation has been quiet in the last few days along the western borders, officials said.


-With Agencies inputs

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Must not let anyone initiate another war'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Must not let anyone initiate another war'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Must not let anyone initiate another war'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement to mark 16 years since war victory (English)

Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement to mark 16 years since war victory (English)

Sri Lanka expecting 200,000 monthly off-season tourist arrivals  Deputy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka expecting 200,000 monthly off-season tourist arrivals  Deputy Minister (English)

Commemoration ceremonies for war victims held in several areas across Sri Lanka (English)

Commemoration ceremonies for war victims held in several areas across Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

CEB proposes 18.3% electricity tariff hike for JuneDec 2025 (English)

CEB proposes 18.3% electricity tariff hike for JuneDec 2025 (English)

'Will exert maximum effort to establish power in LG councils' - Opposition Leader (English)

'Will exert maximum effort to establish power in LG councils' - Opposition Leader (English)