Luxury liner AIDAstella makes maiden call at Hambantota Port

The Hambantota International Port (HIP) has marked a significant milestone in its cruise operations, welcoming the Sphinx class ‘AIDAstella’, the first vessel from AIDA Cruises to call at the port.

The AIDAstella, which sails under the Genova, Italy flag, arrived from Malaysia carrying 2,000 passengers and 620 crew. At 253.26 metres in length, the vessel is part of AIDA’s global cruise circuit and is currently en-route to its next destination, the Maldives, a statement by the Hambantota International Port Group (HIPG) said.

Passengers disembarked at HIP and visited some of Southern Sri Lanka’s most iconic attractions, including Yala National Park, Galle’s historic fort city, and the popular Bird Park in Hambantota, the statement added further.

The AIDAstella visit strengthens HIP’s strategic role in Sri Lanka’s maritime tourism map and aligns with the port’s vision to become a multi-purpose, globally connected logistics and tourism hub, according to the Hambantota International Port Group.