Sri Lanka’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for manufacturing declined in April 2025 due to contraction in several key sub-indices, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) said.

The latest report of the CBSL indicated that the Manufacturing PMI declined to 40.1 in April while the Services PMI reached 60.6.

The decrease in the Manufacturing PMI was attributed to sub-indices contracting in production, new orders, stock of purchases and employment.

The outlook for manufacturing activities for the next three months remains positive, anticipating improved business conditions.

Considering the services PMI, the expansion in business activities was driven by improvements observed across most of the sectors including wholesale and retail trade, according to the CBSL.

New Businesses increased in April 2025, primarily due to expansions observed in the financial services, wholesale and retail trade related activities, the CBSL highlighted.