Ex-Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage appears in court

Former Minister of Agriculture Mahindananda Aluthgamage, who is the subject of an arrest warrant in connection with the importation of a shipment of substandard organic fertilizer from a Chinese company during the previous administration, has appeared before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (19).

It has been reported that his legal counsel submitted a motion requesting the case be called up today.

Aluthgamage had recently filed a petition before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court seeking an anticipatory bail, anticipating possible arrest by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABIC).

The application is in relation to his potential arrest in connection with the alleged importation of substandard organic fertilizer during his tenure as Minister of Agriculture under the former government.

Following the submission of the petition, the Colombo Chief Magistrate issued a notice to the Bribery Commission, instructing it to present its stance on the matter to court today.

On May 16, the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court issued a warrant for Aluthgamage’s arrest in relation to the alleged importation of substandard organic fertilizer from a Chinese firm in 2021.

The warrant was issued by Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali upon consideration of a request made by CIABIC.

Accordingly, the Chief Magistrate ordered that the former minister be arrested and produced before the court.