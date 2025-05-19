Ex-Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage appears in court

Ex-Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage appears in court

May 19, 2025   11:20 am

Former Minister of Agriculture Mahindananda Aluthgamage, who is the subject of an arrest warrant in connection with the importation of a shipment of substandard organic fertilizer from a Chinese company during the previous administration, has appeared before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (19).

It has been reported that his legal counsel submitted a motion requesting the case be called up today.

Aluthgamage had recently filed a petition before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court seeking an anticipatory bail, anticipating possible arrest by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABIC).

The application is in relation to his potential arrest in connection with the alleged importation of substandard organic fertilizer during his tenure as Minister of Agriculture under the former government.

Following the submission of the petition, the Colombo Chief Magistrate issued a notice to the Bribery Commission, instructing it to present its stance on the matter to court today.

On May 16, the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court issued a warrant for Aluthgamage’s arrest in relation to the alleged importation of substandard organic fertilizer from a Chinese firm in 2021.

The warrant was issued by Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali upon consideration of a request made by CIABIC.

Accordingly, the Chief Magistrate ordered that the former minister be arrested and produced before the court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Must not let anyone initiate another war'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Must not let anyone initiate another war'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Must not let anyone initiate another war'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement to mark 16 years since war victory (English)

Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement to mark 16 years since war victory (English)

Sri Lanka expecting 200,000 monthly off-season tourist arrivals  Deputy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka expecting 200,000 monthly off-season tourist arrivals  Deputy Minister (English)

Commemoration ceremonies for war victims held in several areas across Sri Lanka (English)

Commemoration ceremonies for war victims held in several areas across Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

CEB proposes 18.3% electricity tariff hike for JuneDec 2025 (English)

CEB proposes 18.3% electricity tariff hike for JuneDec 2025 (English)

'Will exert maximum effort to establish power in LG councils' - Opposition Leader (English)

'Will exert maximum effort to establish power in LG councils' - Opposition Leader (English)