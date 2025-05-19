Court orders police to submit progress report in Kotahena schoolgirl suicide case

Court orders police to submit progress report in Kotahena schoolgirl suicide case

May 19, 2025   11:25 am

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today directed Police to submit a report on the progress of the investigation into the schoolteacher suspected of abusing a schoolgirl who subsequently committed suicide in Kotahena.

Colombo Additional Magistrate Pasan Amarasena issued the order after considering the facts presented in the related complaint. 

Accordingly, Court instructed that the progress report be submitted on 23 June.

