SJB-UNP agree to establish power in LG bodies where opposition has majority

May 19, 2025   11:25 am

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and the United National Party (UNP) have come to a preliminary agreement in relation to the establishment of power within local government bodies that have a majority for the opposition.

An agreement was reached during a meeting held between representatives of both the SJB and the UNP this morning (19).

According to a joint statement issued by the General Secretary of the SJB, Member of Parliament Ranjith Madduma Bandara and the UNP General Secretary, former Minister Thalatha Atukorale, two factions discussed policy matters related to forming power within local government bodies.

Accordingly, they have agreed to form power in several local government bodies with the support of other opposition factions.

