President vows to prevent repetition of past tragedies during visit to war heroes

May 19, 2025   12:53 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake paid a visit this morning (19) to the Mihindu Seth Medura convalescent home in Attidiya, where he inquired into the health and wellbeing of the resident war heroes currently receiving long-term care at the facility.

During the visit, the President engaged warmly with the veterans, taking time to speak with them and offer his well wishes, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD). 

He also observed their artwork and creative projects, appreciating the efforts and talents of those undergoing rehabilitation.

Speaking during the visit, President Disanayake noted that the thirty-year conflict had left a lasting impact on the nation, with many from both the North and South suffering not only the loss of life but also severe physical injuries, including the loss of limbs and permanent disabilities. He reiterated his firm commitment to ensuring that such a tragedy is never repeated.

The President also emphasised his continued dedication to the welfare and development of disabled war heroes and their families, stating that their wellbeing remains a top priority for his administration, the PMD said.

In addition to meeting with the residents, the President held discussions with the medical professionals and staff at Mihindu Seth Medura. Particular attention was given to identifying areas where medical and rehabilitative services could be further enhanced to better serve the needs of the veterans.

The visit was attended by Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal Thuyiyakontha (Retd); Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo; Commandant of Mihindu Seth Medura, Brigadier W.G.S.D.S. Rajakaruna; Director of Army Welfare and Rehabilitation, Brigadier W.A.S. Wijedasa; and several other senior military officials, officers and staff members.

--PMD--

 

