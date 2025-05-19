Parliament to convene from May 20 to 23

The Secretary General of Parliament, Kushani Rohanadeera, announced that Parliament is scheduled to convene from Tuesday, May 20 to Friday, May 23.

This decision was made during the meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business held recently (May 16), chaired by the Speaker, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, according to a statement issued by the Parliamentary Communications Department.

Tuesday, May 20:

• 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.: Business of Parliament as per Standing Orders 22(1) to 22(6)

• 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.: Questions for Oral Answers

• 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Questions under Standing Order 27(2)

• 11:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Debate on the Order under the Excise (Special Provisions) Act

• 5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Adjournment Motion by the Opposition

Wednesday, May 21:

• 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.: Business of Parliament as per Standing Orders 22(1) to 22(6)

• 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.: Questions for Oral Answers

• 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Questions under Standing Order 27(2)

• 11:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Debate on the Order under the Finance Act, No. 25 of 2003 and the Notification under the Finance Act, No. 35 of 2018

• 5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Questions at Adjournment Time

Thursday, May 22:

• 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.: Business of Parliament as per Standing Orders 22(1) to 22(6)

• 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.: Questions for Oral Answers

• 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Questions under Standing Order 27(2)

• 11:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Debate on the Regulations under the Imports and Exports (Control) Act and ten Resolutions under Section 8 of the Appropriation Act, No. 34 of 2023

• 5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Adjournment Motion by the Government

Friday, May 23:

• 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.: Business of Parliament as per Standing Orders 22(1) to 22(6)

• 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.: Questions for Oral Answers

• 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.: Questions under Standing Order 27(2)

• 11:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.: Second Reading of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill

• The Committee also agreed to take up the Second Reading of the “Foreign Loans (Repeal) Bill”, which was presented for its First Reading on May 8, 2025, provided that no petition is filed in the Supreme Court under Article 121 of the Constitution.

• 5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Questions at Adjournment Time