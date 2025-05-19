Former MP Milan Jayatilleke granted bail

Former Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Member of Parliament Milan Jayatilleke has been granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court after being arrested earlier today (19).

He was arrested by the Bribery Commission in connection with alleged irregularities in the approval of a property’s plan, which reportedly caused losses to the government.

It is reported that the alleged misconduct occurred during his tenure as Chairman of the Dompe Pradeshiya Sabha.

Jayatilleke is accused of causing the government a loss of over Rs. 300,000 through the approval of property-related plans.