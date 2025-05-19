Former MP Milan Jayatilleke granted bail

Former MP Milan Jayatilleke granted bail

May 19, 2025   01:56 pm

Former Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Member of Parliament Milan Jayatilleke has been granted bail by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court after being arrested earlier today (19).

He was arrested by the Bribery Commission in connection with alleged irregularities in the approval of a property’s plan, which reportedly caused losses to the government.

It is reported that the alleged misconduct occurred during his tenure as Chairman of the Dompe Pradeshiya Sabha.

Jayatilleke is accused of causing the government a loss of over Rs. 300,000 through the approval of property-related plans.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Must not let anyone initiate another war'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Must not let anyone initiate another war'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Must not let anyone initiate another war'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement to mark 16 years since war victory (English)

Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement to mark 16 years since war victory (English)

Sri Lanka expecting 200,000 monthly off-season tourist arrivals  Deputy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka expecting 200,000 monthly off-season tourist arrivals  Deputy Minister (English)

Commemoration ceremonies for war victims held in several areas across Sri Lanka (English)

Commemoration ceremonies for war victims held in several areas across Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

CEB proposes 18.3% electricity tariff hike for JuneDec 2025 (English)

CEB proposes 18.3% electricity tariff hike for JuneDec 2025 (English)

'Will exert maximum effort to establish power in LG councils' - Opposition Leader (English)

'Will exert maximum effort to establish power in LG councils' - Opposition Leader (English)