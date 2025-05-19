Complaint filed with Bribery Comm. over Presidential Secretariat vehicle auction

A complaint has been lodged with the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) regarding the auction of vehicles belonging to the Presidential Secretariat.

The complaint was lodged by the Chairman of the ‘Swarnabhoomi National Movement’, Asanka Ruwan Pothupitiya.

He alleges that the vehicles were allocated through a tender process at significantly undervalued assessed prices.

Speaking to the media, he further stated that the money received from the auctioned vehicles is insufficient due to the low tender valuations.

Pothupitiya also said that the ‘Swarnabhoomi National Movement’ is calling for action to stop the upcoming vehicle auctions scheduled to be held.