Promotions granted to tri-forces personnel to mark National War Heroes Day

As part of the 16th National War Heroes’ Day celebrations, promotions have been granted to officers and other ranks across the tri-forces.

The Ministry of Defence stated that the promotions are effective as of today (19).

Accordingly, 22 officers and 1,256 other ranks of the Sri Lanka Navy have been promoted.

Additionally, the Sri Lanka Air Force reported that 12 officers and 848 other ranks have been promoted.

The Sri Lanka Army also announced that 10,093 other ranks have been promoted in conjunction with the 16th National War Heroes’ Day celebrations.