Deshabandu Tennakoon appears before inquiry committee

May 19, 2025   03:02 pm

Suspended Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon appeared before the Parliamentary Inquiry Committee today (May 19), which is tasked with investigating allegations of misconduct and serious abuse of office against him.

According to the Parliament Secretariat, Tennakoon’s appearance took place at 2:00 p.m. in Committee Room No. 8 of Parliament.

This marks his first appearance before the committee, which has been conducting preliminary inquiries over the past few weeks and formally commenced its investigation today.

The committee, appointed under Section 5 of the Removal of Officers (Procedure) Act, No. 5 of 2002, was established following a resolution passed in Parliament on April 8, 2025. The resolution seeks Tennakoon’s removal from office under Sections 3(d) and 3(e) of the Act, citing alleged misconduct and gross abuse of power.

Chaired by Supreme Court Justice P.P. Surasena, the committee also comprises Justice W.M.N.P. Iddawala and the Chairman of the National Police Commission (Ex-officio), Mr. E.W.M. Lalith Ekanayake.

The committee last convened on May 15 to discuss the structure and progress of the inquiry.

Meanwhile, in response to a formal request by the committee, the Acting Inspector General of Police has appointed a special team to assist with the ongoing investigations.

