Landslide warnings issued for several areas in six districts

Early landslide warnings have been issued for multiple areas in six districts as heavy rainfall continues in parts of the island.

Landslide warnings will be in effect until 14:00 p.m. tomorrow (May 20), the National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO) said.

Accordingly, a Level 1 (Yellow) warning issued for several Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) and surrounding areas in the Colombo, Galle, Kalutara, Kandy, Kegalle and Ratnapura districts as follows:

Colombo: Seethawaka Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.

Galle: Elpitiya Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.

Kalutara: Palindanuwara and Ingiriya Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.

Kandy: Pasbage Korale Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.

Kegalle: Bulathkohupitiya, Ruwanwella, Dehiowita and Warakapola Divisional Secretariat and surrounding areas.

Ratnapura: Eheliyagoda, Kiriella, Nivithigala, Kalawana, Ratnapura and Kuruwita DSD and surrounding areas.