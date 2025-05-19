Landslide warnings issued for several areas in six districts

May 19, 2025   03:10 pm

Early landslide warnings have been issued for multiple areas in six districts as heavy rainfall continues in parts of the island.

Landslide warnings will be in effect until 14:00 p.m. tomorrow (May 20), the National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO) said.

Accordingly, a Level 1 (Yellow) warning issued for several Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) and surrounding areas in the Colombo, Galle, Kalutara, Kandy, Kegalle and Ratnapura districts as follows:

Colombo: Seethawaka Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.
Galle: Elpitiya Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.
Kalutara: Palindanuwara and Ingiriya Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.
Kandy: Pasbage Korale Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.
Kegalle: Bulathkohupitiya, Ruwanwella, Dehiowita and Warakapola Divisional Secretariat and surrounding areas.
Ratnapura: Eheliyagoda, Kiriella, Nivithigala, Kalawana, Ratnapura and Kuruwita DSD and surrounding areas.

