Landslide warnings issued for several areas in six districts
May 19, 2025 03:10 pm
Early landslide warnings have been issued for multiple areas in six districts as heavy rainfall continues in parts of the island.
Landslide warnings will be in effect until 14:00 p.m. tomorrow (May 20), the National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO) said.
Accordingly, a Level 1 (Yellow) warning issued for several Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) and surrounding areas in the Colombo, Galle, Kalutara, Kandy, Kegalle and Ratnapura districts as follows:
Colombo: Seethawaka Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.
Galle: Elpitiya Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.
Kalutara: Palindanuwara and Ingiriya Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.
Kandy: Pasbage Korale Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.
Kegalle: Bulathkohupitiya, Ruwanwella, Dehiowita and Warakapola Divisional Secretariat and surrounding areas.
Ratnapura: Eheliyagoda, Kiriella, Nivithigala, Kalawana, Ratnapura and Kuruwita DSD and surrounding areas.