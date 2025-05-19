The Supreme Court of India on Monday (19) declined to entertain a plea filed by a Sri Lankan national challenging his deportation after serving a jail term, asserting that India is not a ‘dharamshala’ (sanctuary) that can host refugees from across the globe.

“Is India to host refugees from all over the world? We are already struggling with a population of 140 crore. This is not a dharmshala where we can entertain foreign nationals from everywhere,” a bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and K Vinod Chandran said.

The petitioner, a Sri Lankan citizen, had sought protection from deportation, citing a threat to his life if he were to return to his home country. The bench, however, remained unconvinced. “Go to some other country,” the judges commented, rejecting the plea.

The top court was hearing a plea challenging a Madras High Court order which had directed that the petitioner, convicted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, must be deported immediately after completing his 7-year sentence.

During today’s hearing, the petitioner’s counsel argued that he had been under detention for nearly three years post-sentence, without any initiation of deportation proceedings. He added that the petitioner, who entered India on a visa, faced a serious threat to his life if sent back to Sri Lanka.

However, the bench was unmoved. Justice Datta asked, “What is your right to settle here?” The counsel replied that the petitioner was a refugee and that his wife and children were already settled in India.

Justice Datta, dismissing the plea, stated that Article 21 had not been violated since the detention was in accordance with the law. He clarified that the fundamental right to settle in India under Article 19 is reserved for Indian citizens alone.

Source: India Today

-Agencies