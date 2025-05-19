National War Heroes Commemoration Ceremony underway in Battaramulla

The National War Heroes’ Commemoration Ceremony has commenced opposite the War Heroes Memorial in Battaramulla.

The ceremony is being presided over by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

A large number of special invitees and dignitaries including Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda and Marshal of the Air Force Roshan Gunathilaka, who led the tri-forces in bringing an end to terrorism, are expected to attend the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Police have announced a special traffic plan in the area surrounding Parliament in Battaramulla until 6:00 p.m. today.