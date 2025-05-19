National War Heroes Commemoration Ceremony underway in Battaramulla

May 19, 2025   04:32 pm

The National War Heroes’ Commemoration Ceremony has commenced opposite the War Heroes Memorial in Battaramulla.

The ceremony is being presided over by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

A large number of special invitees and dignitaries including Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda and Marshal of the Air Force Roshan Gunathilaka, who led the tri-forces in bringing an end to terrorism, are expected to attend the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Police have announced a special traffic plan in the area surrounding Parliament in Battaramulla until 6:00 p.m. today.

 

