Mervyn Silva, Prasanna Ranaweera and 3 others further remanded

Former Minister Mervyn Silva, former State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera and three others arrested and remanded for allegedly selling a plot of state-owned land in Kiribathgoda to a private party by forging documents, have been further remanded.

Former Minister Silva and four other defendants in the case have been further remanded till May 26 by the Mahara Magistrate’s Court, Ada Derana reporter said.

Former Minister Mervyn Silva was arrested by the CID on March 05 for allegedly selling a plot of state-owned land to a private party after forging documents.

Meanwhile, former State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera who was evading arrest for several weeks surrendered to court on May 7 and was subsequently remanded.