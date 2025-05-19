Mervyn Silva, Prasanna Ranaweera and 3 others further remanded

Mervyn Silva, Prasanna Ranaweera and 3 others further remanded

May 19, 2025   04:45 pm

Former Minister Mervyn Silva, former State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera and three others arrested and remanded for allegedly selling a plot of state-owned land in Kiribathgoda to a private party by forging documents, have been further remanded.

Former Minister Silva and four other defendants in the case have been further remanded till May 26 by the Mahara Magistrate’s Court, Ada Derana reporter said.

Former Minister Mervyn Silva was arrested by the CID on March 05 for allegedly selling a plot of state-owned land to a private party after forging documents.

Meanwhile, former State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera who was evading arrest for several weeks surrendered to court on May 7 and was subsequently remanded.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Must not let anyone initiate another war'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Must not let anyone initiate another war'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Must not let anyone initiate another war'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement to mark 16 years since war victory (English)

Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement to mark 16 years since war victory (English)

Sri Lanka expecting 200,000 monthly off-season tourist arrivals  Deputy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka expecting 200,000 monthly off-season tourist arrivals  Deputy Minister (English)

Commemoration ceremonies for war victims held in several areas across Sri Lanka (English)

Commemoration ceremonies for war victims held in several areas across Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

CEB proposes 18.3% electricity tariff hike for JuneDec 2025 (English)

CEB proposes 18.3% electricity tariff hike for JuneDec 2025 (English)

'Will exert maximum effort to establish power in LG councils' - Opposition Leader (English)

'Will exert maximum effort to establish power in LG councils' - Opposition Leader (English)