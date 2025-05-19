Over 1,000 killed in road accidents in 2025

May 19, 2025   04:45 pm

A total of 1,007 individuals have died in road accidents across the country so far this year, according to Sri Lanka Police.

A total of 944 fatal accidents have occurred across the island between January 1 and May 18, Police Media Spokesperson Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Buddhika Manatunga stated.

According to Police, negligence, reckless driving and improper vehicle maintenance were the main causes of the accidents.

Police have planned to implement a special program island-wide to minimize traffic accidents, and driver awareness programs are also scheduled to be implemented under the project.

Meanwhile, legal action has been taken against over 26,000 persons this year for driving under the influence, SSP Buddhika Manatunga added.

