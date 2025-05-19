Sarath Fonseka wants more focus on empowering Sri Lankas military

Sarath Fonseka wants more focus on empowering Sri Lankas military

May 19, 2025   05:30 pm

Former Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, says he has not seen significant progress in the country’s military after the end of the war.

Speaking during a special “Big Focus” program on TV Derana, which was aired today in commemoration of National War Heroes’ Day, Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka mentioned that a significant number of the tanks used during the war have been destroyed.

Further elaborating, he said:
 
“I wholeheartedly disagree with the claim that there has been progress in the military over the past 16 years since the war ended. Let me give you an example: when I was in the war, we had 80 tanks. By the time the war ended, 50 of them were destroyed. Today, there are only about 30 tanks remaining in the Army. Regiments need tanks. Just having people alone and getting some basic military gear is inadequate.
 
Instead of the 50 tanks that were destroyed, we should have been given 50 replacements. There has been no real interest in this. When a budget is brought in, they focus on controlling the budget. When I was in charge, I managed 200,000 personnel with the budget provided to the Army to manage 100,000 personnel. It doesn’t mean that we could cut expenses.
 
I hear economists saying the military is too large and that expenses need to be slashed. However, we cannot view the military and security with that kind of mindset. Militaries around the world need to progress in terms of technology and training.
 
Singapore, with a population of 3.5 million, has given military training to its entire population. All countries must be prepared.
 
It takes two years to acquire a tank. It takes two years to train a soldier for the special task force, and it takes two years to train a commando. War isn’t something that you can start with bombshells falling from the sky. We need to always be prepared at any time.
 
I believe that our country’s military budget is probably the lowest in the region. According to the claims of economists, if we focus on security development and cut down on other areas, then we will not be able to achieve even a bare minimum.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Must not let anyone initiate another war'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Must not let anyone initiate another war'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Must not let anyone initiate another war'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement to mark 16 years since war victory (English)

Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement to mark 16 years since war victory (English)

Sri Lanka expecting 200,000 monthly off-season tourist arrivals  Deputy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka expecting 200,000 monthly off-season tourist arrivals  Deputy Minister (English)

Commemoration ceremonies for war victims held in several areas across Sri Lanka (English)

Commemoration ceremonies for war victims held in several areas across Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

CEB proposes 18.3% electricity tariff hike for JuneDec 2025 (English)

CEB proposes 18.3% electricity tariff hike for JuneDec 2025 (English)

'Will exert maximum effort to establish power in LG councils' - Opposition Leader (English)

'Will exert maximum effort to establish power in LG councils' - Opposition Leader (English)