46 shootings in 5 months, 31 linked to underworld gangs: Police

May 19, 2025   06:10 pm

A total of 46 shooting incidents have been reported so far this year, Police Media Spokesman Senior Superintendent of Police Buddhika Manatunga has confirmed.

Speaking during a media briefing held today (19), SSP Manatunga stated that 31 of these incidents are linked to organized crime groups.

The Police Media Spokesman added that more than 100 suspects have been arrested in connection with the 31 shooting incidents, which were carried out by organized crime gangs.

Additionally, Police have seized 41 firearms used in these shootings. Of these 27 are pistols, while the other 14 are T-56 assault rifles, according to Police Media Spokesperson SSP Buddhika Manatunga.

