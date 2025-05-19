Country not fully free even after end of war: President

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake states that the country is not fully free even after the end of the war.

Addressing the National War Heroes’ Commemoration Ceremony held opposite the War Heroes Memorial in Battaramulla, President Dissanayake stated that the country does not yet have complete victors, and the only way to become true winners is by fully establishing law and peace in the country.

Further elaborating, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated:

“We have shed as much blood as we could. We are a nation that has shed blood to the point where the earth was soaked in blood. We are a nation that shed so much blood that it flowed like a river. We are a nation that shed so much tears that even the rivers are filled with the tears of our mothers, fathers, and ancestors. We are a people who have experienced the most brutal pains of war and the worst forms of suffering. We must ensure that such a situation never happens again.

We are not complete victors. We can only become true victors by establishing peace in this country. Therefore, we are ready to take every step possible, without fear, for peace.

We must create a society where there is no fear of another war. I know this is a very difficult task, but it is a mission that we must succeed in. Both in the North and the South, there are attempts to revive racism in the pursuit of power.”