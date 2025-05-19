Salt imported from India to arrive in Sri Lanka next week

The Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Sunil Handunnetti, says that a shipment of salt imported from India is scheduled to arrive on the island next Wednesday (May 28) to help address the ongoing salt shortage in the country.

He added that the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan have also contributed to the delay in salt imports.

Minister Handunnetthi made this statement while speaking to the media after conducting an inspection tour of the Puttalam Salt Works this morning (19).

He further stated that, due to certain groups purchasing salt in large quantities, steps are being taken to release salt to the market in a controlled manner.