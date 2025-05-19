Deputy Defence Minister visits war heroes at Ranaviru Sevana, assures continued govt support

May 19, 2025   09:37 pm

In commemoration of National War Heros’ Day, Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) paid a visit to the ‘Ranaviru Sevana’ in Ragama today (May 19).

Accompanied by the Commanders of the Navy and Air Force, the Deputy Minister spent time with members of the Sri Lanka Army and Air Force who were critically injured and rendered differently abled during the decades-long armed conflict, the Ministry of Defence said.

During the visit, the Deputy Minister and senior officials engaged with residents of the facility, listening to their concerns while also reviewing the medical, rehabilitation and support services provided to them. 

He expressed deep appreciation for their bravery and assured them of continued government support and assistance in improving their quality of life, the statement said.

He also extended his heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated staff of ‘Ranaviru Sevana’ for their unwavering commitment to the care and rehabilitation of differently-abled veterans. 

He commended their compassionate service, recognizing their vital role in ensuring that these heroes are treated with dignity, respect and the honour they rightfully deserve as valued members of society, the statement by the Ministry added.

