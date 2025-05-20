HRCSL issues general guidelines and recommendations for Sri Lanka Police

HRCSL issues general guidelines and recommendations for Sri Lanka Police

May 20, 2025   07:03 am

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has released a set of general guidelines and recommendations aimed at preventing deaths in police custody and in confrontations with the police.

These guidelines, issued under General Guidelines and Recommendations No. 1 of 2025, have been issued to the police, the HRCSL said.

Based on investigations into complaints received by the Commission, 49 deaths in police custody and 30 deaths during encounters with the police were recorded between January 2020 and March 31, 2025.

Accordingly, the HRCSL has issued these guidelines and recommendations, said its Chairman, Justice L.T.B. Dehideniya.

Dehideniya further emphasized that the police should be encouraged to follow the recommendations in order to effectively implement the guidelines.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President vows to prevent repetition of past tragedies during visit to war heroes (English)

President vows to prevent repetition of past tragedies during visit to war heroes (English)

President vows to prevent repetition of past tragedies during visit to war heroes (English)

MP Chamara Sampath granted bail (English)

MP Chamara Sampath granted bail (English)

SJB-UNP agree to establish power in LG bodies where opposition has majority (English)

SJB-UNP agree to establish power in LG bodies where opposition has majority (English)

Country not fully free even after end of war: President (English)

Country not fully free even after end of war: President (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

'Must not let anyone initiate another war'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Must not let anyone initiate another war'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement to mark 16 years since war victory (English)

Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement to mark 16 years since war victory (English)

Sri Lanka expecting 200,000 monthly off-season tourist arrivals  Deputy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka expecting 200,000 monthly off-season tourist arrivals  Deputy Minister (English)