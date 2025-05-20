HRCSL issues general guidelines and recommendations for Sri Lanka Police

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has released a set of general guidelines and recommendations aimed at preventing deaths in police custody and in confrontations with the police.

These guidelines, issued under General Guidelines and Recommendations No. 1 of 2025, have been issued to the police, the HRCSL said.

Based on investigations into complaints received by the Commission, 49 deaths in police custody and 30 deaths during encounters with the police were recorded between January 2020 and March 31, 2025.

Accordingly, the HRCSL has issued these guidelines and recommendations, said its Chairman, Justice L.T.B. Dehideniya.

Dehideniya further emphasized that the police should be encouraged to follow the recommendations in order to effectively implement the guidelines.