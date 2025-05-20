Excise officers accused of soliciting bribes from liquor license holders

The Sri Lanka Liquor Licensees’ Association has accused certain excise officers of allegedly demanding bribes from liquor license holders to maintain their establishments.

Chairman of the Association Ajith Udugama stated that the Commissioner General of Excise has been informed in writing about such incidents.

Ajith Udugama stressed that excise officers are harassing license holders who refuse to pay bribes and are also making false allegations against them.

Accordingly, a letter in this regard has been directed to the Excise Commissioner General while copies have been sent to the President, the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

He said although there are many major offenders among license holders, excise officers are focused on minor incidents which are being used to solicit bribes.

Ajith Udugama also claimed that some excise officers had given liquor licenses to their close friends and relatives during the tenure of the previous government.