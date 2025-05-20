Suspect arrested for multiple three-wheeler thefts

A suspect wanted in connection with the theft of multiple three-wheelers has been arrested by Police.

The arrest was made adjacent to the ‘Sanhinda Sevana’ housing complex in Wellampitiya, based on a tip-off received by officers of the Western Province South Crime Division.

According to Police, the suspect is a 25-year-old resident of Kolonnawa.

Following the arrest, further investigations led to the recovery of two three-wheelers reportedly stolen by the suspect within the Wellampitiya and Kelaniya police divisions, Police said.

The Western Province South Crime Division is continuing investigations into the incident.