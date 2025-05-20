Suspect arrested for multiple three-wheeler thefts

Suspect arrested for multiple three-wheeler thefts

May 20, 2025   09:06 am

A suspect wanted in connection with the theft of multiple three-wheelers has been arrested by Police.

The arrest was made adjacent to the ‘Sanhinda Sevana’ housing complex in Wellampitiya, based on a tip-off received by officers of the Western Province South Crime Division.

According to Police, the suspect is a 25-year-old resident of Kolonnawa.

Following the arrest, further investigations led to the recovery of two three-wheelers reportedly stolen by the suspect within the Wellampitiya and Kelaniya police divisions, Police said.

The Western Province South Crime Division is continuing investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President vows to prevent repetition of past tragedies during visit to war heroes (English)

President vows to prevent repetition of past tragedies during visit to war heroes (English)

President vows to prevent repetition of past tragedies during visit to war heroes (English)

MP Chamara Sampath granted bail (English)

MP Chamara Sampath granted bail (English)

SJB-UNP agree to establish power in LG bodies where opposition has majority (English)

SJB-UNP agree to establish power in LG bodies where opposition has majority (English)

Country not fully free even after end of war: President (English)

Country not fully free even after end of war: President (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

'Must not let anyone initiate another war'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Must not let anyone initiate another war'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement to mark 16 years since war victory (English)

Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement to mark 16 years since war victory (English)

Sri Lanka expecting 200,000 monthly off-season tourist arrivals  Deputy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka expecting 200,000 monthly off-season tourist arrivals  Deputy Minister (English)