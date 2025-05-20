Three women arrested with Kush worth Rs. 120mn at BIA

Three women arrested with Kush worth Rs. 120mn at BIA

May 20, 2025   10:01 am

Three women have been arrested by Sri Lanka Customs at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for attempting to smuggle Rs. 120 million worth of ‘Kush’ cannabis into the country. 

The trio had concealed the narcotics in electrical appliances and had attempted to exit through the ‘Red Channel’, Customs said. 

The suspects, a 46-year-old mother and her 18-year-old daughter from Kolonnawa, as well as a 56-year-old businesswoman from Wellampitiya arrived in the country last night (19).

According to Customs officials, the women had purchased the drugs in Thailand, concealed them inside seven air conditioners and cooking appliances, and traveled to Chennai, India, before landing in Sri Lanka.

It was also revealed that these women have previously brought electrical appliances into the country using similar methods on multiple occasions.

The suspects and the seized stock of ‘Kush’ cannabis have been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at the BIA for further investigation.

