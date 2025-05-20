Parties and independent groups yet to name all its members for LG bodies

Details of around 40% of the members elected to local government bodies following the conduct of the 2025 Local Government (LG) election have not been submitted to the respective District Returning Officers, Commissioner General of Elections Saman Sri Ratnayake has stated.

Accordingly, all political parties and independent groups have been requested to immediately submit the names of members to be appointed from their respective additional nomination lists.

The names must be submitted in writing to relevant District Returning Officers, by adhering to official procedures, Saman Sri Ratnayake added.

The Elections Commissioner General noted that it is the responsibility of all political parties and independent groups contested at the election to provide the names of members without further delay.

Members are appointed to local government bodies in accordance with the ward system and the proportional representation system, based on the number of votes each party or group obtained.

Returning Officers are vested with powers to confirm the appointments based on the officially communicated vote counts and allocations for each party under the proportional representation system.

Saman Sri Ratnayake noted that Returning Officers are currently in possession of details of 60% of individuals who secured seats for various local government bodies.

Accordingly, leaders and secretaries of political parties and independent groups have been requested to send the names of the remaining 40% of the members.

Commissioner General of Elections Saman Sri Ratnayake stated that since the terms of local government bodies are scheduled to begin on June 2, relevant political parties and independent groups must compile the lists by adhering to instructions provided to them, promptly.