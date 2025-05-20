Parties and independent groups yet to name all its members for LG bodies

Parties and independent groups yet to name all its members for LG bodies

May 20, 2025   10:10 am

Details of around 40% of the members elected to local government bodies following the conduct of the 2025 Local Government (LG) election have not been submitted to the respective District Returning Officers, Commissioner General of Elections Saman Sri Ratnayake has stated.

Accordingly, all political parties and independent groups have been requested to immediately submit the names of members to be appointed from their respective additional nomination lists.

The names must be submitted in writing to relevant District Returning Officers, by adhering to official procedures, Saman Sri Ratnayake added.

The Elections Commissioner General noted that it is the responsibility of all political parties and independent groups contested at the election to provide the names of members without further delay.

Members are appointed to local government bodies in accordance with the ward system and the proportional representation system, based on the number of votes each party or group obtained.

Returning Officers are vested with powers to confirm the appointments based on the officially communicated vote counts and allocations for each party under the proportional representation system.

Saman Sri Ratnayake noted that Returning Officers are currently in possession of details of 60% of individuals who secured seats for various local government bodies.

Accordingly, leaders and secretaries of political parties and independent groups have been requested to send the names of the remaining 40% of the members.

Commissioner General of Elections Saman Sri Ratnayake stated that since the terms of local government bodies are scheduled to begin on June 2, relevant political parties and independent groups must compile the lists by adhering to instructions provided to them, promptly.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President vows to prevent repetition of past tragedies during visit to war heroes (English)

President vows to prevent repetition of past tragedies during visit to war heroes (English)

President vows to prevent repetition of past tragedies during visit to war heroes (English)

MP Chamara Sampath granted bail (English)

MP Chamara Sampath granted bail (English)

SJB-UNP agree to establish power in LG bodies where opposition has majority (English)

SJB-UNP agree to establish power in LG bodies where opposition has majority (English)

Country not fully free even after end of war: President (English)

Country not fully free even after end of war: President (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

'Must not let anyone initiate another war'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Must not let anyone initiate another war'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement to mark 16 years since war victory (English)

Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement to mark 16 years since war victory (English)

Sri Lanka expecting 200,000 monthly off-season tourist arrivals  Deputy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka expecting 200,000 monthly off-season tourist arrivals  Deputy Minister (English)