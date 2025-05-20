We waged war to establish peace in the country: Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa says the government led by him waged war to liberate the country and establish lasting peace.

Former President Rajapaksa made this observation while attending an event held opposite the National War Hero Cenotaph in Sri Jayawardenepura, Kotte.

The event was organized by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa said he attended today’s commemoration event to fulfill his duties to the soldiers who made immeasurable sacrifices to the country.

The former President stressed that his government waged war for peace and was not intended at capturing anyone.

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa further elaborated:

“We fought the war to protect the country. Will these actions continue in the future? That is something that can’t be said… It will be decided by the next government.

War is a tragedy. But our military achieved victory. In a war, one side has to win.

There is no question about national security. We must protect the country…’”



Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and several former Ministers also attended the event.