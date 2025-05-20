Hearing of case against Harak Kata adjourned

Hearing of case against Harak Kata adjourned

May 20, 2025   11:28 am

The Colombo High Court has adjourned the hearing of the case filed against Nandun Chinthaka Wickramaratne, alias “Harak Kata” — a high-profile suspect linked to drug trafficking and organized crime — in connection with a violent robbery that was reported in Mulleriyawa in 2015.

The case relates to an incident on June 10, 2015, during which the accused is alleged to have unlawfully entered a residence, threatened the owner at gunpoint, seized a car from the premises, and stolen Rs. 20,000 in cash.

The matter was taken up before Colombo High Court Judge Navaratne Marasinghe, who ordered that the case be adjourned until July 15.

During the hearing, Deputy Solicitor General Sudarshana de Silva, who represents the prosecution, was on leave. As a result, his junior counsel requested an alternative date for the hearing. The request was granted by court.

A key witness in the case, Indrani Dias, was present in court and was instructed to appear again on the next hearing date.

The accused was brought to court under heavy security, Ada Derana reporter said. Officers of the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) ensured he was shielded from media exposure during his appearance.

The Attorney General has filed the case against two defendants, including Harak Kata, on charges of armed robbery and vehicle hijacking during the 2015 incident.

