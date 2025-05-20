Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella further remanded

Former Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella has been further remanded until June 3, Ada Derana reporter said.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali ordered the remand of former Minister Rambukwella following his arrest by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) in connection with three complaints related to alleged corruption.

The court also granted permission to name Rambukwella’s son, Ramith Rambukwella, as a suspect in the case.

The magistrate issued the order after considering the submissions made by both the Bribery Commission and the defense counsel.

Keheliya Rambukwella, who was arrested and remanded in connection with the three cases filed by CIABOC, was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court by prison officials earlier today (May 20).