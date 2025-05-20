Cabinet approves Take Care  Surakimu Magathota school road safety project

May 20, 2025   12:14 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the implementation of the project “Take Care – Surakimu Magathota” (Take Care – Let’s Ensure Road Safety).

The project aims to raise awareness at the school level under the theme “Take Care – Surakimu Magathota,” targeting students with the aim of making roads safer for everyone while ensuring a reduction in traffic accidents which are on the rise.

The project is expected to be implemented with the coordination of the Ministry of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education, Sri Lanka Police and the Department of Motor Traffic. It is expected to initiate the project in 100 education zones joining the school traffic monitoring groups and school prefects, a statement from the Department of Government Information said. 

Accordingly, the Cabinet approval has been granted to the proposal presented by the Minister of Health and Mass Media to implement the project.

