Govt to recruit 186 immigration officers to expand passport services

May 20, 2025   01:02 pm

A total of 186 officers will be recruited to the Department of Immigration and Emigration in order to expand services related to the issuance of passports, Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala said in Parliament today (20).

In response to a question raised by Gampaha District Member of Parliament Harshana Rajakaruna, Minister Wijepala said although previously 1,200 new passports were issued on a daily basis, the present administration has implemented a program to issue 4,000 passports.

The Minister said since services have been expanded, there is a significant staff shortage within the department.

Accordingly, new officers will be absorbed to the department in the near future, Minister Wijepala noted.

The Minister of Public Security stated that the head office of the Immigration Department is functioning around the clock to issue passports while regional offices in Kandy, Kurunegala and Matara are also issuing a much higher number of new passports at present. He said the issuance of passports at the Mannar office has also been increased from 50 to 200.

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala informed Parliament that necessary tenders have been called to implement the e-passport scheme in the near future.

