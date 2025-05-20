Inquiry committee rejects preliminary objections by Deshabandu Tennakoon

The Committee of Inquiry to inquire and report its findings on Suspended Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon in respect of acts of gross abuse of power has dismissed the preliminary objections raised on behalf of the respondent IGP, according to the Parliamentary Communications Department.

The committee, chaired by Supreme Court Justice P.P. Surasena and comprising Justice W.M.N.P. Iddawala and E. W. M. Lalith Ekanayake, Chairman, National Police Commission, met in Parliament yesterday (19) and IGP T.M.W. Deshabandu Tennakoon appeared before the investigation committee for the first time.

At the hearing, the charge sheet consisting of 23 charges was handed over to IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon. Thereafter, Attorney-at-Law R. S. Weerawickrama, appearing for the respondent IGP, submitted three preliminary objections and two requests, the statement said.

Additional Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris and Deputy Solicitor General Rajitha Perera, who participated in the investigation committee representing the Attorney General’s Department, expressed their objections in this regard.

After considering all facts, the investigation committee, chaired by Supreme Court Justice P.P. Surasena, dismissed all preliminary objections submitted on behalf of the respondent IGP and decided to proceed with the investigation.

The committee decided to meet on May 28 at 2.00 p.m. for the next hearing.