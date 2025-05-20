CC to decide on new Auditor General today

A decision on the appointment of the new Auditor General will be made today, Speaker of House Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne has announced in Parliament.

The Speaker said the decision will be taken during a meeting of the Constitutional Council scheduled for 2:00 p.m. today.

Speaker Wickramaratne made this revelation in response to an inquiry made by Colombo District Member of Parliament Dr. Harsha de Silva during this morning’s Parliament session.

Speaking in Parliament MP Dr. Harsha de Silva said:

“There should be an Auditor General in this country. It’s been 41 days now without an Auditor General. For the past 225 years, there has been a tradition of appointing an Auditor General. Is there any specific reason why the government has not appointed the most senior person in the state audit service?”

In response Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne said:

“The Constitutional Council will meet at 2:00 p.m. today. During the meeting, we have received proposals, and the President has sent recommendations. We are working on those matters.”