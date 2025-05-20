Dense fog disrupts traffic in Nuwara Eliya

Vehicular movement has been affected due to dense fog prevailing along several roads heading towards the Nuwara Eliya city, Ada Derana reporter said.

Accordingly, traffic movement along the Hatton - Nuwara Eliya main road, Nanu Oya - Nuwara Eliya, from Nuwara Eliya to Hakgala along the Badulla- Nuwara Eliya main road, and up to Bambarakelle along the Nuwara Eliya - Gampola main road has been hampered due to dense fog.

Due to the prevalence of dense fog, the Nuwara Eliya Police has requested motorists to turn on the main headlights of their vehicles and drive slowly while using these roads.