Dense fog disrupts traffic in Nuwara Eliya

Dense fog disrupts traffic in Nuwara Eliya

May 20, 2025   04:16 pm

Vehicular movement has been affected due to dense fog prevailing along several roads heading towards the Nuwara Eliya city, Ada Derana reporter said.

Accordingly, traffic movement along the Hatton - Nuwara Eliya main road, Nanu Oya - Nuwara Eliya, from Nuwara Eliya to Hakgala along the Badulla- Nuwara Eliya main road, and up to Bambarakelle along the Nuwara Eliya - Gampola main road has been hampered due to dense fog.

Due to the prevalence of dense fog, the Nuwara Eliya Police has requested motorists to turn on the main headlights of their vehicles and drive slowly while using these roads.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President vows to prevent repetition of past tragedies during visit to war heroes (English)

President vows to prevent repetition of past tragedies during visit to war heroes (English)

MP Chamara Sampath granted bail (English)

MP Chamara Sampath granted bail (English)

SJB-UNP agree to establish power in LG bodies where opposition has majority (English)

SJB-UNP agree to establish power in LG bodies where opposition has majority (English)

Country not fully free even after end of war: President (English)

Country not fully free even after end of war: President (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

'Must not let anyone initiate another war'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Must not let anyone initiate another war'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement to mark 16 years since war victory (English)

Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement to mark 16 years since war victory (English)