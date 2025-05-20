PM Harini receives death threats via email; IP addresses traced to Europe - Minister

May 20, 2025   04:16 pm

Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has received death threats to her official email address at the Prime Minister’s Office, the Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala revealed in Parliament today (20).

The Minister stated that an Additional Secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office had lodged a formal complaint regarding the matter. He noted that a detailed report on the relevant Gmail addresses has been obtained from Google.

According to the information received from Google, the IP addresses linked to the Gmail accounts in question originated from Germany and the Netherlands, the Minister added, highlighting that formal requests have already been made to Interpol to obtain detailed reports related to these IP addresses.

Wijepala further stated that facts will be reported to the court once the relevant reports from Interpol are received.

Additionally, the Minister clarified that the complaint received by the Ministry of Public Security regarding an alleged conspiracy to assassinate Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa using a sniper was found to be false. Following a thorough investigation, it was revealed that the information provided by the complainant was fabricated and intended solely to cause inconvenience to certain individuals.

However, he confirmed that further investigations into the matter are ongoing.

