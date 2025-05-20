Woman arrested for carrying T-56 firearm into apartment complex in Havelock Town

Woman arrested for carrying T-56 firearm into apartment complex in Havelock Town

May 20, 2025   04:17 pm

A woman has reportedly been seen carrying a T-56 assault rifle into her home at a prominent apartment complex in Havelock Town, Police said. A security officer from the complex has alerted Police after noticing the woman in question removing what seems to be a gold-plated weapon from her vehicle boot.

Subsequently, officers from the Wellawatte Police arrived at the location, inspected the house, and apprehended the 67-year-old woman who was seen carrying the weapon.

The T-56 rifle, which was found in a bag, was also taken into police custody.

Wellawatte Police have commenced investigations regarding the woman who was in possession of the rifle and other individuals related to the incident.

