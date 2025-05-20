Presidential Secretariat donates 5 vehicles to rehabilitation centers for differently-abled war heroes

A total of five vehicles that were required by rehabilitation centers maintained for differently-abled war heroes have been handed over to the Ranaviru Seva Authority, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

The documents related to the donated vehicles—provided under the directive of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake—were officially handed over to the Ranaviru Seva Authority by the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumaranayake, according to the PMD.

Major Eranga Rathnayake of the Sri Lanka Army Headquarters accepted the documents on behalf of the Ranaviru Seva Authority at the Presidential Secretariat.

These vehicles are intended to support the activities of differently-abled war heroes receiving residential treatment at the Abhimansala wellness centers in Anuradhapura, Kamburupitiya, and Pangolla, as well as at the Mihindu Seth Medura in Aththidiya and the Ranaviru Sevana in Ragama.

The donated vehicles include two Mitsubishi Montero jeeps, one Nissan Petrol jeep, one Toyota Carina car, and one Toyota Hilux vehicle, the PMD added.